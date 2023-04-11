Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Aaron Philo, the Georgia prep quarterback who verbally committed to the Gophers' 2024 recruiting class in early March, announced on Twitter on Monday night that he has reconsidered and reopened his recruiting.

"First, I would like to thank the university of Minnesota, Coach [P.J.] Fleck and Coach [Greg] Harbaugh for the great relationships built with me and my family,'' Philo tweeted. "However, after much prayer, thought and consideration, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Minnesota and re-open my recruiting. Please respect my decision.''

Philo is a 6-2, 200-pound three-star recruit ranked as the nation's No. 63 quarterback in the 2024 class by the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.

Philo led Prince Avenue Christian School of Bogart, Ga., to a 14-0 record and state championship while garnering Class A Division I offensive player of the year honors as a junior in 2022. He completed 274 of 397 passes for 4,598 yards and 54 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed 68 times for 361 yards and eight TDs. As a sophomore, he went 297-for-408 for 4,540 yards and 47 TDs with 14 interceptions and rushed 70 times for 184 yards and nine TDs.

Philo has scholarship offers from 13 FBS schools, with Georgia Tech and Central Florida joining the Gophers with Power Five offers.