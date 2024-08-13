Georgia officials say Kennedy, 2 others have signatures for presidential ballot as disputes remain

Kennedy was kicked off New York's ballot earlier this week when a judge ruled that the address in New York City's suburbs that Kennedy listed as a residence on nominating petitions was a ''sham'' address he used to maintain his voter registration and to further his political aspirations. The judge ruled in favor of challengers who argued Kennedy's actual residence was the home in Los Angeles he shares with his wife, the ''Curb Your Enthusiasm'' actor Cheryl Hines. Kennedy has vowed to appeal