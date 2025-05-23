Georgia man who fled with the nanny after his wife's killing is charged with murder 19 years later

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Investigators first believed Doris Worrell was killed in a botched robbery after her husband found her fatally shot at the South Georgia business they ran in 2006. When suspicion later turned toward Worrell's husband, he fled the U.S. to live in Costa Rica with the couple's live-in nanny.
Nearly 19 years later, Jon Worrell was jailed on murder charges Thursday in rural Coffee County, where the sheriff said authorities never gave up on the cold case. They got a big break in April, when investigators traveled to Costa Rica and found the nanny willing to talk after her relationship with Worrell had ended.
''This case was never forgotten,'' Sheriff Fred Cole told reporters at a news conference Friday. "And while the road has been long and often frustrating, we never gave up. Justice delayed is still justice.''
Doris Worrell had worked as a teacher and an interior designer before deciding stay at home to raise three children. She and her husband operated a recreation business, Jon's Sports Park, in the small community of Douglas, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) southwest of Savannah.
Worrell called police from the business on Sept. 20, 2006, saying he had returned from running errands to find his wife's body.
''Many believed he was a grieving husband and his wife was the victim of a robbery gone wrong,'' Jason Seacrist, an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, told reporters.
Theories about Doris Worrell's killing evolved as investigators gathered more evidence. In 2008, two employees of the sports park were charged with being conspirators to her murder, but the case was dropped for lack of evidence.
Meanwhile, Seacrist said, investigators learned that Worrell had been having an affair with the nanny at the time of his wife's death.