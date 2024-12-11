Georgia makes many more students than expected eligible for school vouchers

Georgia's law is more limited. Only children zoned for a low performing school who have been enrolled for two semesters or who are incoming kindergartners can apply. If more students apply than there are vouchers available, students from households with incomes of less than four times the federal poverty level would be prioritized. That's about $100,000 for a family of three. If there are still too many applications, a random statewide drawing will decide who gets the money.