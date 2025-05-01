Georgia is the 8th state sued over age verification for children on websites

ATLANTA — Georgia on Thursday became the eighth state to see its law requiring parental consent for children to use social media challenged in court.
NetChoice, a technology industry trade group, sued in federal court in Atlanta to overturn the law, which is scheduled to take effect on July 1.
Similar laws have been overturned by federal judges in Arkansas and Ohio and temporarily blocked in Utah. Litigation is pending against laws in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.
The fight pits a growing movement that social media use is harmful to children and teens against constitutional protections for free speech. While the laws in Georgia and other states require parental consent, Australia, a country without constitutional free speech protections, has banned social media for children younger than 16 altogether.
Some in the U.S. Congress have also proposed parental consent for minors.
''Georgia's SB 351 unconstitutionally blocks access to protected online speech and forces Georgians to surrender their private information just to use everyday digital services," Paul Taske, NetChoice associate director of litigation, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. "That's unconstitutional, as several other states have now been told by courts. We're fighting to keep online communication safe and free in the Peach State.''
The suit asks U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg to declare the law unconstitutional because it violates First Amendment rights to free speech and 14th Amendment rights to due process.
Georgia officials said they will defend the measure.