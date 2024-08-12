NEW YORK — Georgia is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 college football poll, Ohio State, Oregon next as expanded SEC, Big Ten dominate.
Wires
Georgia is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 college football poll, Ohio State, Oregon next as expanded SEC, Big Ten dominate
Georgia is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 college football poll, Ohio State, Oregon next as expanded SEC, Big Ten dominate.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 12, 2024 at 3:56PM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election deniers, found guilty in breach of election computer
Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election deniers, found guilty in breach of election computer.