Wires

Georgia is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 college football poll, Ohio State, Oregon next as expanded SEC, Big Ten dominate

Georgia is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 college football poll, Ohio State, Oregon next as expanded SEC, Big Ten dominate.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 12, 2024 at 3:56PM

NEW YORK — Georgia is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 college football poll, Ohio State, Oregon next as expanded SEC, Big Ten dominate.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election deniers, found guilty in breach of election computer

Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, a hero to election deniers, found guilty in breach of election computer.

Wires

USA Gymnastics officials 'disappointed' an arbitration panel won't reconsider asking Jordan Chiles to return her medal

Wires

Judge rules against Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in fight to be on New York presidential ballot, says he's not state resident