Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King enters 2026 Republican race for US Senate

It was King's experience in the National Guard that brought him to Kemp's attention. King had never held elective office and had lost out on his application to be Kemp's National Guard chief when Kemp was faced with filling a vacancy in the insurance commissioner's office after Jim Beck was indicted on federal criminal charges and suspended in 2019. Kemp chose King, saying he would ''restore trust'' in the office after not only Beck but also his predecessor John Oxendine faced criminal charges.