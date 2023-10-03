SAVANNAH, Ga. — A high school football player died after suffering a ''medical emergency'' on the sidelines of a game in Georgia, the school district said.
The junior varsity team from Windsor Forest High School was playing Monday night when on-site emergency responders rushed to help one of its players, the Savannah-Chatham County school district said in a news release.
It said the player was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, but gave no further details about what happened. The name of the player was not released.
School officials said the student had played earlier in the game, but had rotated out before needing medical attention.
More from Star Tribune
Business As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
More from Star Tribune
Business As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
More from Star Tribune
Business As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
More from Star Tribune
Business As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
More from Star Tribune
Business As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
More from Star Tribune
Business As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Lionel Messi's status is still a mystery as Inter Miami prepares for an MLS match at Chicago
Lionel Messi was on the practice field with Inter Miami on Tuesday, though it remains unclear when or if the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will play with the team again this season.
Sports
Bears are a team in turmoil but the flip side to all this misery is a potential monster 2024 draft
The Chicago Bears have been a team in turmoil this season, but the flip side of all this misery could be a monster 2024 draft.
High Schools
It comes down to this in girls soccer: Perfection vs. perfection
Undefeated Class 3A teams, No. 1 and No. 2, will clash in the final game of the regular season.
Twins
Twins or Toronto? La Velle E. Neal makes his wild-card prediction
The teams have changed a bit since Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios were last at Target Field.
Sports
Lorenzen, Buxton, Hernández, Cueto out for Wild Card Series; Correa, Siri, Bush on rosters
Michael Lorenzen, Byron Buxton, Johnny Cueto and Jonathan Hernández were among the players left off rosters for Wild Card Series that started Tuesday, while the Texas Rangers made the surprise inclusion of former top draft pick Matt Bush.