ATLANTA — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife have gone into quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman announced Friday.
The spokesman, Cody Hall, said in a statement that Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp "were recently exposed to an individual who received a positive test result for COVID-19."
Hall said both have received a coronavirus test, though he did not say if they'd received the results yet.
Georgia has had more than 350,000 confirmed cases of the virus. More than 7,900 people in the state have died after contracting the virus, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Georgia governor quarantining; exposed to infected person
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife have gone into quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman announced Friday.
National
Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha
An Illinois judge said he will decide late Friday afternoon whether a 17-year-old accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin should be extradited across the border to stand trial on homicide charges.
National
With salsa, caravans, Cubans make last push to reelect Trump
On the spur of the moment, a singer in a Cuban salsa band had an idea for a lyric to please fellow Trump supporters at a Miami birthday party.
National
Mississippi city won't lose lights after threat over debt
An entire city in Mississippi that was under threat of losing electricity before the end of the year because of unpaid bills will have more time to find a new power provider after the state stepped in, citing concerns about safety and public health.
Politics
What to do if you haven't sent back your Minnesota absentee ballot
A panel of Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges ruled that all mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day be set…