Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs off on sweeping new limits on lawsuits

ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's political organization took to social media to tout his success in limiting lawsuits in a way Georgians could understand. ''Thank you" its ad proclaimed, with the words blocked in the yellow-and-black all-caps style of Waffle House's iconic sign.
Kemp, who signed two new laws overhauling Georgia's litigation system on Monday, says the measures that business groups spent years pushing for will lower insurance costs, help businesses and improve the state's economy. Among other things, the laws limit when businesses and property owners can be held liable for negligence and add regulations to trials aimed at lowering jury awards.
Whether the measures will actually shield businesses and doctors from frivolous lawsuits and rising insurance rates — and whether they need shielding — was the subject of tense debate this legislative session. Some experts question Kemp's broader promise of lower insurance rates for everyone, and opponents of the new limits say some wronged Georgians will no longer get their day in court.
Flanked by some business executives, legislators and a few Home Depot workers in the Capitol, Kemp insisted Monday that the legislation will still protect people's right to bring claims and ''be made whole.''
The comprehensive, common sense measures we proposed just a few months ago were a direct result of these conversations and ensured our legal environment for Georgia on equal footing with neighboring states' that compete with us for jobs and investment,'' Kemp said at a bill-signing ceremony.
Kemp's political future
Millions of dollars were spent lobbying on both sides of the issue, which passed after Kemp used his considerable sway with the Republican-led Legislature. The win could help round out Kemp's political resume and earn extra support from business groups as he prepares for a potential U.S. Senate or presidential run.
''If you're talking about a national race, he needs to be able to point to a record of delivery on conservative principles, and this is a really, really big, feather in his cap,'' said Republican political strategist Brian Robinson.