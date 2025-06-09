Georgia GOP's attempt to block Brad Raffensperger from running as a Republican may go nowhere

ATLANTA — Georgia's Republican Party says Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger should not be able to run under the party's banner anymore, but the party's chairman says the attempt to kick out the state's chief election official is going nowhere.
Delegates voted overwhelmingly at the state GOP convention on Saturday in Dalton to adopt a series of resolutions, including one declaring the party shall not ''take any action to allow Brad Raffensperger to qualify as a Republican'' for future elections.
The resolution shows the deep hostility many Republican activists have toward Raffensperger following his refusal to help Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Alex Johnson chairs the Georgia Republican Assembly, a group that tries to influence the party. He said Raffensperger has been ''generally ignoring and disrespecting'' the party, including attempts to change the election system, and that Republicans should be allowed to divorce Raffensperger.
''He doesn't listen to anything that the Republican party has asked him to do,'' Johnson said Monday. ''He is hostile and has been hostile towards our presidential nominee and now a person who is president.''
But party Chairman Josh McKoon told reporters after the convention ended that while the resolution ''presents the sense of the convention on what should happen,'' state law requires the party to allow Raffensperger to run as a Republican.
''I don't really see a way for the Georgia Republican Party to decline someone the opportunity to qualify,'' McKoon said.
Spokespeople for Raffensperger did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. The two-term secretary of state has said he's considering running for governor or U.S. Senate in 2026.
Georgia has no party registration and its primary elections allow anyone to vote in the party nominating contest of their choice. That means it can be hard to tell who is truly a Republican or a Democrat.