Georgia election rule changes by Trump allies raise fear of chaos in November

Trump's focus on the administrative board shows how battles over voting and ballot-counting are a tool that both major parties use to motivate voters in Georgia. Many Democrats say protecting the right to vote is a key issue that particularly motivates Black voters. But it's also a driver for Republicans, with state Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon praising the takeover of the board in May. He later emailed proposed rules to board members and others, including an election integrity adviser at the RNC.