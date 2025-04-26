Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff says Trump's 'chaos and uncertainty' hurts the economy

MARIETTA, Ga. — Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia said Saturday that President Donald Trump's unsettled economic policy is the biggest problem facing his state, saying the ''chaos and uncertainty'' is hurting the ability of businesses and individuals to makes decisions for the future.
Ossoff, who's gearing up to run for reelection in 2026, has been ramping up his criticism of Trump even as he says he will seek to work with Republicans and the Trump administration to deliver for Georgia. In his first four years, Ossoff tried to carve out a reputation as a traditional senator interested in advancing Georgia's traditional interests, including its farmers and military bases.
The 38-year-old Ossoff defeated incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue in a 2021 runoff that helped flip control of the Senate to Democrats for four years. He's the only Democrat seeking reelection in 2026 who represents a state that Trump carried in 2024, making him a top target for Republicans seeking to defend their current Senate majority.
The Republican field is currently frozen, awaiting a decision from two-term Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on whether he will seek to unseat Ossoff. The Democrat declined to discuss how he would run against Kemp or any other Republican, saying only, ''I am more than prepared for any challenger.''
He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Georgia, following a meeting with students interested in appointments to military academies. Here are some excerpts from the conversation:
What's the biggest problem facing Georgia today and what can you do about it as a senator?
OSSOFF: ''Look, at this very moment as we conduct this interview, and of course, this can change by the hour depending upon the president's whim, businesses are unable to invest with an understanding of what the rules of international trade will be from one hour or week or month to the next. Households are unable to plan their annual budgets because there's so much chaos and uncertainty in the implementation of federal economic policy. This administration needs to clearly define its economic objectives, and it needs to competently implement its plan, whatever that plan may be. The fact that the White House does not even know what its policy is, and is with such unpredictability and chaos, lurching from one policy to the other, is putting the state's economy at serious economic risk.''
When you talk about President Trump's authoritarian impulses, is he a threat to our democratic system?