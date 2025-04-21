Georgia Democrat Jason Esteves says he's running for governor in 2026

ATLANTa — Georgia Democrat Jason Esteves announced on Monday that he's running for governor in 2026, entering a field that remains murky for his party after two top potential candidates backed away from a run.
The 41-year-old state senator, also a lawyer and business owner, remains largely unknown outside his state Senate district, which includes parts of Fulton and Cobb counties. An early announcement could help him to raise money and increase his visibility.
He's likely to emphasize his biography, including his young children and his past service as a public school teacher. Esteves has also served as treasurer of the state Democratic Party, giving him a network among Democratic activists.
In a video announcing his candidacy, Esteves sounded a note of opposition to Republican President Donald Trump while saying he would emphasize lowering the cost of living, including housing costs, as well as expanding health care, restoring abortion rights and increasing funding for schools.
''I'm running for Governor to make Georgia the number one place to work, start a business, and raise a family," Esteves said in a statement. "As extreme politicians in Georgia push Trump's reckless agenda and rig the system for special interests, Georgians pay the price."
Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is term-limited after two terms and can't seek reelection in 2026.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said she plans to run for governor as a Democrat, but has not yet filed papers to create a campaign. Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has also expressed interest, and two-time nominee Stacey Abrams could yet choose to run again.
On the Republican side, Attorney General Chris Carr announced his run for governor last year and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to announce his candidacy soon.