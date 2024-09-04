WINDER, Ga. — Georgia Bureau of Investigation: 4 dead, 9 taken to hospitals with injuries after shooting at high school near Atlanta.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 4, 2024 at 6:25PM
