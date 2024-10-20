Georgia authorities investigating a dock gangway collapse that killed 7 on a historic island

Ed Grovner was working as senior mate on one of the ferries taking people between the island and the mainland. He told The Associated Press the ferry pulled up to the dock a short time after the collapse and crew members saw orange lifejackets bobbing in the water that had been tossed in to help people who had fallen. Grovner said he and other crew members tried to help a man and a woman, with someone administering CPR, but they were already dead.