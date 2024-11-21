Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr launches Republican bid in 2026 governor's race

Carr has aligned closely with Kemp but could face opposition from President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters in a primary election. Jones has been close to Trump and would likely angle for his endorsement. By contrast, Trump endorsed primary opponents who ultimately lost to both Carr and Raffensperger in 2022, fueled by his displeasure that neither Carr nor Raffensperger backed Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia.