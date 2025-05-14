ALVARADO, Texas — Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri has been released after nearly two months in immigration detention.
Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri has been released after nearly two months in immigration detention
Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri has been released after nearly two months in immigration detention.
The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 7:12PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri has been released after nearly two months in immigration detention
Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri has been released after nearly two months in immigration detention.