Wires

Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri has been released after nearly two months in immigration detention

Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri has been released after nearly two months in immigration detention.

The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 7:12PM

ALVARADO, Texas — Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri has been released after nearly two months in immigration detention.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri has been released after nearly two months in immigration detention

Georgetown student Badar Khan Suri has been released after nearly two months in immigration detention.

Wires

Vancouver Canucks name assistant Adam Foote as new head coach

Wires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces $12 billion budget deficit, straining state spending