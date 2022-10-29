EASTON, Pa. — Pierce Holley threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns and Georgetown ended a six-game losing streak, beating Lafayette 30-20 on Saturday.

The Hoyas (2-6, 1-3 Patriot League) built a 17-0 lead and never trailed. Lafayette (2-6, 1-2), now with a three-game skid, closed to within 17-14 when Ah-Shaun Davis threw a 5-yard score to Elijah Steward to reduce the deficit to 10 with 41 seconds before halftime.

Jaden Sutton crashed in from the 2 to cut it to three with 10:38 left in the third, but the Hoyas extended the margin 24-14 seven minutes later when Herman Moultrie III ran it from 3 yards out. The one-play drive was set up when Wedner Cadet picked off Davis and ran it back 26 yards to the Leopards' 3.

Joshua Tomas has 139 receiving yards on 12 receptions with a touchdown for Georgetown.

Davis threw for 74 yards and ran for 36 for Lafayette.

