PROVO, Utah — Gideon George finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Fousseyni Traore scored 15 with eight boards and BYU cruised to an 87-73 victory over Nicholls on Saturday night.
Rudi Williams sank all six of his free throws and scored 10 for the Cougars (3-1).
Marek Nelson led the Colonels (0-3) in scoring with 15 points. Jalen White added 12 points, while Micah Thomas scored 11.
NEXT UP
BYU's next game is Wednesday against USC. Nicholls State hosts Jarvis Christian on Tuesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
