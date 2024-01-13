MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paul George scored a season-high 37 points, Kawhi Leonard added 22 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 128-119 on Friday night.

George connected on 12 of 18 shots, going 7 for 10 from 3-point range, in his sixth game this season with at least 30 points. Leonard, who signed a three-year contract extension Wednesday, was 10 of 16 from the field.

Amir Coffey had 13 points, making all six of his attempts as the Clippers shot 55% from the floor.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 21 points, and Xavier Tillman finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. David Roddy scored 17.

Desmond Bane had 15 points for the injury-riddled Grizzlies before leaving in the third quarter when he hurt his left ankle on a drive to the basket.

Shortly after Bane's departure, the Clippers pushed their lead to 23 points. They were still shooting above 61% overall and 52% from outside the arc at the end of the third.

The Clippers' recent success — winning eight of nine — has moved them into fourth place in the West.

Memphis continues to deal with a season full of injuries. Leading scorer Ja Morant, who was suspended 25 games to start the season for twice waving a gun on social media, underwent surgery on his right shoulder Thursday and is done for the season.

Immediately after that, the team announced his backup, point guard Marcus Smart, injured his right ring finger and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. They were part of a half-dozen Memphis rotation players out with injuries against Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Clippers were at full strength, which showed in the second quarter. Los Angeles outscored Memphis 42-27 in the period, shooting 76.2%, including 7 of 10 from beyond the arc. That stretched the lead to 65-53 at the break.

Clippers: Play at Minnesota on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Host the New York Knicks on Saturday.

