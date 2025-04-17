George Santos is 'unrepentant' as he faces years in prison for fraud, prosecutors say

NEW YORK — Disgraced former U.S. Rep. George Santos ''remains unrepentant'' as he faces years in federal prison for fraud and identity theft, federal prosecutors say, citing a tirade of his social media posts in recent days.
Prosecutors, in a legal filing Thursday, bolstered their arguments for a stiff sentence, saying the 36-year-old New York Republican has disparaged the U.S. Department of Justice as a ''cabal of pedophiles'' and cast himself as a victim of prosecutorial overreach in multiple posts on the social platform X.
''This conduct is antithetical to the ‘genuine remorse' claimed by Santos's attorneys,'' prosecutors wrote. ''His actions speak louder than any words, and they cry out for a significant carceral sentence in this case.''
Lawyers for Santos didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The social media blitz started April 4 after prosecutors and Santos' lawyers submitted their sentencing memos to a judge for consideration during his April 25 sentencing in Long Island federal court.
"No matter how hard the DOJ comes for me, they are mad because they will NEVER break my spirit,'' Santos wrote in one post.
In another exchange on X, he denied using campaign contributions to buy luxury goods from Hermès, which prosecutors note is conduct specifically mentioned in court documents.
''Even at this late stage, he simply refuses to fully own up to his actions,'' they wrote in their Thursday filing, which included screenshots of the social media posts.