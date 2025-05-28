George Santos' former treasurer sentenced to probation over bogus campaign finance reports

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — George Santos ′ former campaign treasurer was sentenced Wednesday to three years' probation for her role in fabricating campaign finance reports for the disgraced ex-congressman from New York.
Nancy Marks, addressing a federal judge on Long Island, said she'd learned from her mistakes, walked away from politics and started her life all over again at the age of 59.
The veteran political operative, who pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges last year, said she has been working nights at a warehouse and started taking courses toward a college degree, hoping to move into a management position.
''I thought I had found a friend in George Santos,'' Marks said Wednesday. ''But everything about him was a lie. I thought it was a true friend and a true person. He was not.''
Marks' lawyer, Raymond Perini, said Santos came into her life at a ''vulnerable'' time when her husband was dying of brain cancer. The then-candidate ingratiated himself by claiming his mother had also suffered from brain cancer and that he had the same condition.
''He saw someone he could manipulate,'' Perini said. ''He preyed on her weakness.''
Prosecutor Anthony Bagnuola, in arguing for 18 months in prison, said Marks was ''no rube,'' but a seasoned political operative who provided the local contacts and ''veneer of legitimacy'' Santos needed to pull off his scheme.
''There are real victims in this case, but Nancy Marks is not one of them,'' he said.