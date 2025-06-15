Wires

George Russell of Mercedes wins the Canadian Grand Prix for his first Formula 1 victory of the season

George Russell of Mercedes wins the Canadian Grand Prix for his first Formula 1 victory of the season.

The Associated Press
June 15, 2025 at 7:56PM

MONTREAL — George Russell of Mercedes wins the Canadian Grand Prix for his first Formula 1 victory of the season.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

George Russell of Mercedes wins the Canadian Grand Prix for his first Formula 1 victory of the season

George Russell of Mercedes wins the Canadian Grand Prix for his first Formula 1 victory of the season.

Wires

Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, US official tells AP

Wires

Israeli strikes in Iran have killed at least 406 people and wounded 654 others, a human rights group says