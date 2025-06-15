George Russell holds off Max Verstappen for Canadian GP win as McLarens collide

MONTREAL — George Russell won his first race of the Formula 1 season as the Mercedes driver held off defending race winner Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.
It was the fourth victory of Russell's career, and the race ended under yellow when McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris staged a wheel-to-wheel late battle that ended with Norris hitting the wall.
''It's amazing to be back on the top step,'' Russell said. ''I felt last year was a victory lost, so to get the victory and see (teammate) Kimi (Antonelli) on the podium, too, is an amazing day for the team. I think it shows the strength of our cars in the cooler conditions, so let's see in the coming races.''
Russell started on pole for the second consecutive year in Montreal and held the advantage for most of the race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The British driver became the fourth race winner this year, joining points leader leader Piastri, Norris and Verstappen, the four-time reigning F1 champion.
Verstappen, who has one more race to go before points drop off his license and eliminate the possibility of a one-race suspension, was satisfied with his second-place finish.
''Was quite a good race, even though in the first two stints we were struggling with the tires,'' the Dutchman said. ''We hung in there in the final stint. That was the maximum we could have achieved today.''
Mercedes rookie Antonelli finished third behind Verstappen for his first F1 podium.
''A really good day. It was absolutely victory on merit,'' Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said. "We controlled the race all the way. George drove brilliantly and Kimi didn't crack under pressure, even with the McLaren right behind him.