George Russell mocks Max Verstappen's penalty as he takes pole for Canadian GP

The feud between George Russell and four-time reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen could continue at the Canadian Grand Prix after the two locked up the front row in Saturday qualifying.
Russell of Mercedes won the pole for the sixth time in his F1 career with a lap of 1 minute, 10.899 seconds to best Verstappen of Red Bull, who was .160 seconds behind.
Russell also won the pole in Montreal last year but finished third as Verstappen won the race.
The two have sparred on-track frequently over the last few seasons and it happened again last weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, where Verstappen made contact with Russell that shoved Russell off course. The maneuver earned Verstappen three penalty points and put him just one point away from a one-race suspension.
Verstappen ultimately said his actions were inappropriate, an admission that shocked Russell, who believes the champion is a dirty driver. Verstappen in Montreal vowed not to change his aggressive driving style despite staring down a possible race suspension.
''We're mates, it's all good,'' Russell joked. ''I've got a few more points on my license to play with.''
Russell's comments were clearly playing to the crowd at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where they roared with laughter as he mocked Verstappen's penalty situation.
The qualifying results were a bit of a surprise considering the season-long domination of McLaren, including driver championship leader Oscar Piastri. But he qualified third, while teammate Lando Norris was seventh.