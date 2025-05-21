George Pickens joins CeeDee Lamb in giving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott a new receiving duo

FRISCO, Texas — By the time Dak Prescott got to his phone after the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a trade for receiver George Pickens, the star quarterback said he had about six missed calls from owner Jerry Jones' assistant.
''Literally no idea what it could've been about and actually had a voicemail from Jerry, ‘Hey, I've got some good news I want to share with you,''' Prescott said Tuesday. ''So I called him back and he was excited. Just a lot of excitement from the both of us.''
The Cowboys entered the offseason after the end of a three-year playoff run knowing they lacked a proven No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb. Then they skipped the position altogether in the draft.
In their mind, they still don't have a No. 2 receiver. Dallas thinks it has two No. 1s after giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in next year's draft while the teams swapped late-round 2027 choices in the deal announced May 7.
''I think CeeDee said it best,'' first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer said. ''I saw his comments where we don't have a one, we don't do A's and B's, we think that there's a one over there. If you look over there, there's a one there. So I think that's the way that we view (Pickens).''
Prescott, Lamb and Pickens are on the field together for the first time this week in organized team activities.
''We can complement each other,'' Lamb said of Pickens. ''Just being his backbone and being here for him and letting him know that he has some help on the other side that's a dog and that's willing to win. I'm going to do everything in my power to do that.''
Going into his 10th season, Prescott potentially has the most dangerous second option at receiver since Amari Cooper was traded three years ago, back when Lamb was considered the No. 2 guy.