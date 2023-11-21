SAN ANTONIO — Paul George scored 28 points, Kawhi Leonard added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio 124-99 on Monday night, extending the Spurs' losing streak to nine games.

James Harden added 13 points and 10 assists as Los Angeles won its sixth straight over San Antonio.

The Clippers won their second straight game with Harden after dropping their first five games since acquiring him from Philadelphia.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the draft, was held to nine points and three rebounds. Keldon Johnson had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead San Antonio and Cedi Osman scored 17 points.

The Spurs' losing streak matches the fifth longest in franchise history.

The Clippers handed the Spurs their second-worst loss of the season, 123-83 on Oct. 29, and were on path for similar outcome.

A dunk by Leonard and a layup off a no-look feed from Harden extended the Clippers' lead to 86-66 in the third quarter.

San Antonio has trailed by 15 points or more eight games this season and by 20 in six contests. The Spurs have rallied to win just once.

George had to exit after being poked in the eye by Wembanyama on the Clippers' first possession. He returned midway through the first and finished 11 for 16 from the field and 4 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Spurs starting guard Devin Vassell missed the game with a strained groin.

