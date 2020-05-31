Demonstrators returned to the nation's streets in sweeping fashion on Saturday, amassing outside City Hall in San Francisco, shutting down highway traffic in Miami and attempting to topple a statue in Philadelphia, in a showing of national anger and sorrow over the death of George Floyd.

The demonstrations have spread to at least three dozen cities across the country.

"I'm fed up," Jarrell Slade, a 26-year-old school counselor, said at a protest in Washington, where hundreds gathered outside the Justice Department and marched down the National Mall on Saturday afternoon. "I'm tired of going on social media, talking to my friends and family, and having everything be centered on black death."

The massive crowds represented a sudden departure for cities that had previously been under lockdown orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, and officials quickly found themselves shifting from one crisis to another. In Louisville, Ky., where protests have centered on the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot dead by white police officers who entered her home in March, Mayor Greg Fischer imposed a curfew and called in the National Guard. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti also issued a curfew, a day after the police made more than 500 arrests.

On Saturday, police had arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 U.S. cities, the Associated Press reported.

Oakland, Calif.: A protester threw a burning board into a downtown building.

In New York City, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets for a third day, gathering at marches in Harlem, Brooklyn, Queens and outside Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan. In the late afternoon, protesters in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn confronted the police in a series of street melees, hurling empty bottles and pieces of debris at officers who responded with billy clubs and pepper spray.

In Seattle, the Washington State Patrol closed Interstate 5 in both directions through downtown after a protest spilled onto the freeway.

Thousands of people gathered in the downtown area Saturday for a largely peaceful demonstration, but some protesters turned rowdier as the afternoon worn on. Police used pepper spray on the demonstrators and deployed flash bang devices.

Many of the hundreds marching through Center City in Philadelphia on Saturday were doing so peacefully, with fists raised and signs held aloft in anger over Floyd's death. But there were reports of destruction as the afternoon wore on.

At least one police car caught on fire, and a large group of protesters had spray-painted a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo and were trying to topple it. Rizzo, a former police commissioner who died in 1991, cultivated a law-and-order image that included raiding gay clubs and once forcing Black Panthers to strip naked in the street. He remains a figure loathed by many for his harsh tactics. The current mayor, Jim Kenney, had announced plans to move the statue to a new location.

In Tallahassee, Fla., the driver of a red pickup struck a crowd of protesters, in a fleeting but terrifying episode that officials said did not end in serious injury. The protest there came days after the Tallahassee police fatally shot Tony McDade, a black transgender person whom the police had identified as a suspect in a stabbing.

In Atlanta, protesters and curiosity-seekers visited CNN headquarters to see the damage.

After hundreds of demonstrators poured into the streets of Atlanta on Friday night, smashing windows, vandalizing a large CNN sign and clashing with police officers, a more muted crowd arrived at the scene on Saturday — some out of curiosity, and some to continue protesting.

Bianca Billups, 31, stood holding a sign for the cars passing by to see: "White Supremacy Did This." She had been there for hours, she said, and she had also been at the protests on Friday evening.

"They think people are out here causing havoc because they can," she said. "People drive by here and they'll see this and think, 'Those people are so reckless.' No, those people are scared and they're in survivor mode. They're done. They're fed up."

Ty Harris, 41, walked up with a hat and scarf covering his face; both said, "Make America United For Once." "I think this is the spark that's going to change life as we know," he said.

On the edge of Centennial Olympic Park, a series of people came up to speak into a shared microphone. "They want you to fear," said one man who added that he had been stopped by the police some 20 times because, he said, he looked "suspicious."

Some of the buildings near the CNN Center, the epicenter of the Friday protests, had smashed windows and were protected by fencing.

Joscie Beachum, a 27-year-old Atlanta resident looking at the damaged CNN Center, said, "I just don't know what good this did."

"I felt sad they felt the need to tear apart a historic place in Atlanta, but I also think we're better than that," she added. But, she said, "They felt this was the only way they could get their point across, and that's sad."