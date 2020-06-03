Members of George Floyd’s family are planning Wednesday to visit the sprawling memorial to their loved one that blankets the intersection where he was pinned to the pavement by police before he died that night.

The visit is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. at E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was detained by police before he was taken to the hospital unconscious and died.

Family attorney Ben Crump announced and will join in the visit, which comes one day before a private memorial service in Minneapolis. Crump did not disclose which relatives would be going to the intersection.

The site of George Floyd’s arrest has seen far less unrest, and on many nights last week didn’t even have a police presence as mourners and neighbors constructed memorials made of flowers, posters and chalk art.

A striking mural painted on the Cup Foods convenience store at the intersection depicts Floyd and the words, “I can breathe now.”

Terrence Floyd, a younger brother, came to the intersection on Monday with the Rev. Al Sharpton amid a crush of onlookers and international media.

With the help of several men, he staggered to spot where his brother had gasped for breath before he collapsed to his knees and let out an anguished scream.