George Brett reminds Royals players of intensity of past playoffs against Yankees

''You've got to find a way to turn it up a notch,'' Brett said Friday by the Royals dugout at Yankee Stadium as he watched Kansas City's workout ahead of Saturday's Division Series opener. ''Obviously, if you do something that we used to do to each other out here, you're kicked out of the game here or it's an automatic double play or whatever. I mean, me and Nettles got in a fistfight at third base and didn't even get kicked out of the game, for crying out loud.''