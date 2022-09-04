George Bolt passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns to lead Bethel, ranked No. 13 in the d3football.com preseason poll, to a season-opening 41-9 victory over visiting Pacific Lutheran on Saturday.

Bryce Kunkle rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown and David Geebli rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns for the Royals, who outgained the Lutes 223 yards to 40 on the ground.

Matthew Feldick led the Royals defense with 10 tackles and an interception.

Hamline 39, Crown 14: Alejandro Villanueva passed for 204 yards and three touchdowns and Nikolas Rocafort rushed for 148 yards to lead the visiting Pipers in a nonconference game. Elijah Odom passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns for Crown.

Macalester 45, Minnesota-Morris 24: Michael Nadeau threw for 377 yards and three TDs to lead the visiting Scots to a nonconference victory. The victory was the first as a college head coach for Macalester's Phil Nicolaides. Rex Desso had 12 receptions for 158 yards and Michael Poker had eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown for the Scots.

Augsburg 23, Northwestern (St. Paul) 13: Cade Sheehan threw a touchdown pass and rushed for a touchdown and Hamsa Kahin returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown to lead the visiting Auggies to a nonconference victory.

Central (Iowa) 44, St. Olaf 13: Brady Ketchum passed for 360 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Dutch, No. 14 in Division III, to a victory in Pella, Iowa. Jordan Embry rushed for 104 yards and Christian Graske rushed for 82 yards and two TDs for the Oles.

Gustavus Adolphus 62, Buena Vista 20: The Gusties built a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter en route to a nonconference victory in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Concordia (Wis.) 35, Martin Luther 14: The visiting Falcons intercepted four passes and recovered a fumble in New Ulm, Minn. Carson Oestreich rushed for 146 yards and two TDs for the Knights.

Division II

Winona State 24, Minot State 10: The Warriors had scoring drives of 75, 99 and 87 yards in the NSIC victory over the Beavers in Minot, N.D.

FCS

North Dakota State 56, Drake 14: In the first meeting between the teams since 1962, Drake took a 7-0 lead before the host Bison responded with 49 unanswered points en route to the victory.

Drake put together a 10-play, 75 yard scoring drive on the game's opening possession. The Bison answered with the next 42 points.

The Bison rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns and got two TD passes from Cam Miller. They have won 24 consecutive home openers.