Minnesota Timberwolves (13-14, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-13, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Minnesota square off on Wednesday.

The Clippers are 10-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves are 7-10 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Wall is averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 46.0 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 117.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points.

INJURIES:

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.