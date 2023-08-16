Gentry Academy named Kyle Follmer as its boys hockey coach Wednesday.
Follmer has been an assistant coach for the New Mexico Ice Wolves, a junior team, for the past two seasons. He is a 2006 graduate of St. Paul Como Park who played college hockey at Northern Michigan and five seasons of minor league hockey.
Follmer replaces Joe Cullen, who resigned after the 2022-23 season. Cullen, who had been Gentry's coach since the program's first season in 2018-19, is now coaching at Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria, Minn.
Gentry Academy, a Vadnais Heights-based charter school, returns 17 players from last year's squad, which went 19-9 and lost to Hill-Murray in the Class 2A, Section 4 championship game.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Scoggins: Is Flores' defense chaos or art? Doesn't matter unless it's better
Blitzes and disguises from Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores have combined for a high risk-reward ratio during joint training with the Titans.
Sports
Yormark: Big 12 had conversations with UConn, Gonzaga but is done expanding
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his conference is done expanding, shutting down the possibility of adding UConn and Gonzaga after engaging with both basketball powers on potential membership.
Twins
Twins pummeled one last time by Tigers hitters in 8-7 loss
Twins reliever Griffin Jax was roughed up for four runs in a fateful seventh inning as the Twins squandered a 4-0 lead in the matinee at Target Field.
Sports
Walker homers twice, hitting 2-run shot in 8th in Diamondbacks' 9-7 victory over Rockies
Christian Walker hit a pair of two-run homers, the second in the eighth inning lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks past the Colorado Rockies in a 9-7 victory Wednesday.
Gophers
Plitzuweit sees growth, promise from Gophers women's basketball team
The roster is full of contradictions — youth and experience, returning starters and tons of new faces. The first-year head coach gives her early impressions of the team.