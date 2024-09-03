Netanyahu pushes back against new pressure over Gaza and hostages: 'No one will preach to me'

Hamas' armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, appeared to say in a statement Monday that it now had a policy of killing any hostages that Israel tries to rescue. It said that after Israeli troops rescued four hostages in a deadly raid in June, it issued new orders to its fighters guarding hostages on how to deal with them if Israeli troops approach. It said that Netanyahu's insistence on using military pressure instead of reaching a deal ''will mean they (hostages) will return to their families in coffins.''