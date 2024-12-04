Wires

General Motors records a $5 billon charge in the final quarter of 2024 on poorly performing joint ventures in China

General Motors records a $5 billon charge in the final quarter of 2024 on poorly performing joint ventures in China.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 4, 2024 at 11:36AM

DETROIT — General Motors records a $5 billon charge in the final quarter of 2024 on poorly performing joint ventures in China.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Israeli strike on a Gaza tent camp kills at least 21 people, Palestinian hospital official says

Israeli strike on a Gaza tent camp kills at least 21 people, Palestinian hospital official says.

Wires

Trump announces intent to nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission

Wires

New York City police commissioner calls killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO a "brazen, targeted attack"