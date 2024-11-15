General Motors lays off about 1,000 workers, cutting costs to compete in a crowded automobile market

Through September, U.S. new EV sales are up 7.2% to about 936,000, according to Motorintelligence.com. That's slower growth than the 47% increase in 2023. But EV sales this year are likely to surpass last year's record of 1.19 million, and the EV share of new vehicle sales this year is 7.9%, up from 7.6% last year.