General Mills raised its financial outlook on Thursday after beating analyst expectations in its most recent quarter.

The Golden Valley-based food maker now expects revenue to rise 10 to 11% and operating profit to tick up an additional percentage point for a gain of 7 to 8% in fiscal 2023, which ends in May.

"Our brands continue to win with consumers, and we plan to sustain this momentum by investing further in brand building, innovation and capabilities that will drive future growth," CEO Jeff Harmening said in prepared remarks Thursday.

Quarterly profits fell 16% to $553 million at General Mills this winter while sales jumped 13% compared with the year before.

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.97 beat analyst predictions of $0.92 per share.

Revenue for the third quarter, which ran from December through February, was $5.1 billion.