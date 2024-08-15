The Latest
16 minutes agoVikings receiver Jordan Addison ‘avoided’ major ankle injury after being carted off in practice vs. Browns
29 minutes agoTrump says he's ‘entitled to personal attacks' as he hammers Harris on inflation with grocery props
31 minutes agoVP nominee JD Vance to dissolve last vestige of mothballed charity, give its $11K to Appalachia
36 minutes agoMatthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctors, charged in 'Friends' star's death
46 minutes ago2nd body found in search of badly burned Minneapolis apartment building; arson possible
50 minutes agoTarget won’t meet its cage-free egg goal in 2025
56 minutes agoMinnesota United sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad boldly shakes up roster during MLS transfer window
58 minutes agoThree statistics that show why the Lynx could be WNBA title contenders ... and one area where they can improve
58 minutes agoCamp Ripley’s expanded deer hunt is one of the changes ahead for Minnesota hunters, trappers
1 Hour agoTim Walz admitted to drunken driving in 1995. But his 2006 congressional campaign claimed he didn’t.
Video
Gena Rowlands dies aged 94
Gena Rowlands has died, aged 94. Known for her work in movies by her director husband, John Cassavetes, she later charmed audiences in “The Notebook."
00:41
Gena Rowlands has died, aged 94. Known for her work in movies by her director husband, John Cassavetes, she later charmed audiences in “The Notebook."