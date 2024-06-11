Inflation is falling, unemployment is low and interest rates are holding steady. The economy is good, right?
On paper, yes. But it doesn't always feel that way.
If you're a member of Gen Z — born between 1997 and 2012 — we want to know how you're feeling about the economy. What's your situation now? How do you imagine your future? What's keeping you up and night, and what are you looking forward to?
To share your thoughts with Star Tribune economy reporter Emma Nelson, fill out the form below.
