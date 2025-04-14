Gen. Caine has taken over as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

WASHINGTON — Air Force Gen. Dan Caine has been sworn in as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after a flurry of paperwork was finished to allow him to fill the job nearly two months after President Donald Trump fired his predecessor.
A formal White House ceremony is expected to take place this week.
Caine, a decorated F-16 fighter pilot and well-respected officer, took over on Saturday after Trump signed the necessary documents. He will serve the remainder of the four-year term of Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., who was fired by Trump as part of a broader purge of military officers believed to endorse diversity and equity programs.
Brown, a history-making fighter pilot and just the second Black chairman, had served 16 months in the job when he was fired Feb. 21. Caine's term as chairman will run through Sept. 30, 2027.
Because he has never served as a combatant commander or a service chief, Caine did not meet the basic prerequisites for the job set out in a 1986 law. As a result, Trump had to sign a waiver allowing him to serve as chairman. Under the law, the requirements can be waived by the president if there is a determination that ''such action is necessary in the national interest.''
Caine — whose call sign is ''Raizin'' — is the first officer to be called back from retirement and returned to active duty to take the chairman's job.
He had an unusual path to the chairman's post, including his start in the military.
Caine was commissioned as an officer in 1990 through the ROTC program at the Virginia Military Institute, but after pilot training, he got a waiver to move from active duty to the Air National Guard so that he could fly fighter jets. At the time, there weren't as many open slots for pilots in the active duty service.