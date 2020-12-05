CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Reginald Gee had 20 points as Austin Peay romped past Carver College 102-38 on Friday night.
Gee hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Mike Peake had 14 points and eight rebounds for Austin Peay (3-1). Elton Walker added 13 points and Alec Woodard had 12.
Paul Hepburn had six rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars.
