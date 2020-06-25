Big family reunions and music festivals might have to wait, but being prepared for summer doesn't. These Minnesota must-haves will have you set for the season — even if it’s spent close to home.

See-worthy shades

All eyes will be on these sunglasses from Skyline Specs of Sartell. Several styles highlight the skyline of eight cities — including Minneapolis and St. Paul. With wood arms and UV 400 polarized lenses, they’re not just for looks; they’re also durable and protective. From $40, skylinespecs.com.

Maluna coolers come in a variety of sizes and colors.

Keeping it cool

Maluna coolers are all about the details — and science — of cooling. The Baxter company’s hinge-free design and a thermometer drain plug have patents pending. Plus, a bottle opener sits front and center. Need tips on packing? They can help with that, too. Several colors and sizes available; from $269, maluna.com

Barmah’s cooler hats are made in Staples, Minn.

Pass the hat

Barmah’s cooler line of hats, made in Staples, provide protection for hikes or whatever outdoor fun is on the agenda. Available in leather or canvas. Both styles are water resistant, have 50+ UV protection and fold into an accompanying travel bag. From $52; barmahhats.com

Teakworks4u camping stools have a sturdy canvas seat.

Chair of the boards

Winona-based Teakworks4u proves that portable seating can be sturdy and elegant, too. Its folding chairs are made from teak with durable canvas seats that come in four colors. From $83; teakworks4u.com

Target’s Sun Squad line of towels and beach blankets will brighten up your beach bag.

Fun in the sun

Target’s Sun Squad brand will brighten your beach bag with towels and beach blankets for every taste. Sizes and styles vary; from $10, target.com.

Sota Clothing Co. has a line of drinkware good for any time of the year.

Cheers to Minnesota

Toast your state pride with drinkware from Sota Clothing Co. of St. Louis Park. Choose glasses for entertaining year-round, but lowball thermal tumblers are a sure way to keep your summer beverage on ice. $7.50-$18, sotaclothing.com.