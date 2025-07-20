Gazdag, Lappalainen score goals to help Crew beat DC United 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dániel Gazdag and Lassi Lappalainen each scored a goal for the Columbus Crew on Saturday night in a 2-1 win over D.C. United.
Lappalainen, who signed with the Crew in January after six seasons with Montreal, scored his first goal of the season to make it 2-1 in the 79th minute. The 26-year-old midfielder put away a loose ball from near the penalty spot with a first-touch finish.
The Crew had 58% possession and outshot D.C. 18-6, 6-1 on target.
Gazdag drew a foul, conceded by Lucas Bartlett, in the area and converted from the spot to open the scoring in the 31st minute.
Christian Benteke scored his first goal since May 5 in the 48th when he flicked a header from the center of the area into the net to make it 1-1.
Columbus (12-4-8) lost 3-0 at Nashville on Wednesday to snap a five-game unbeaten streak.
D.C. (4-13-7) is winless, with six losses, in its last seven.
The Crew are unbeaten in five straight against D.C., which went into the game with a minus-24 goal differential this season, worst in MLS.