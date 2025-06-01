Wires

Gaza's Health Ministry says the death toll from gunfire on a crowd heading to an aid site has climbed to 31

The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 9:48AM

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Gaza's Health Ministry says the death toll from gunfire on a crowd heading to an aid site has climbed to 31.

The Associated Press

