Gaza hospitals say large-scale campaign to vaccinate against polio has begun in the war-ravaged territory.

September 1, 2024 at 7:21AM

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Gaza hospitals say large-scale campaign to vaccinate against polio has begun in the war-ravaged territory.

