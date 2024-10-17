Wires

Gaza Health Ministry says an Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in northern Gaza has killed 15

By The Associated Press

October 17, 2024 at 11:38AM

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Gaza Health Ministry says an Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in northern Gaza has killed 15.

