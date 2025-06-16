Wires

Gaza Health Ministry says 38 Palestinians killed in new shootings in an area of food distribution centers

The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 11:17AM

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Gaza Health Ministry says 38 Palestinians killed in new shootings in an area of food distribution centers.

