DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Gaza Health Ministry says 19 killed in Israeli strike on tent camp, less than initially reported by first responders.
Gaza Health Ministry says 19 killed in Israeli strike on tent camp, less than initially reported by first responders
Gaza Health Ministry says 19 killed in Israeli strike on tent camp, less than initially reported by first responders.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 10, 2024 at 10:50AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The first private spacewalk led by a tech billionaire gets underway.