Wires

Gaza Health Ministry says 1 killed, 48 wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds overrunning Gaza aid site

Gaza Health Ministry says 1 killed, 48 wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds overrunning Gaza aid site.

The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 8:08AM

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Gaza Health Ministry says 1 killed, 48 wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds overrunning Gaza aid site.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Gaza Health Ministry says 1 killed, 48 wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds overrunning Gaza aid site

Gaza Health Ministry says 1 killed, 48 wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on crowds overrunning Gaza aid site.

Wires

Israeli military says it struck Yemen's Sanaa airport for the second time in a month, targeting Houthi militants

Wires

Thai and Cambodian soldiers briefly clashed in a disputed border area, both countries say